|
Ruchè di Castagnole Monferrato Laccento 2018
Ruché di Castagnole Monferrato (Piedmont)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of raspberry, violet, cyclamen, plum, pomegranate, blueberry and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|June 2020