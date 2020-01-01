Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, pomegranate, cyclamen, raspberry, black cherry, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and blackberry.

24 months in cask.


