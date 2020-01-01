Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, black pepper, cinnamon, licorice, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, black pepper, cinnamon, licorice, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, plum and blueberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, plum and blueberry.

18 months in barrique. 18 months in barrique.

