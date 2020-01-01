Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Nambrot 2017, Tenuta di Ghizzano (Italy)

Tenuta di Ghizzano (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Merlot (60%), Cabernet Franc (20%), Petit Verdot (20%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, black pepper, cinnamon, licorice, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, plum and blueberry.

18 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

June 2020


Other Vintages
2004        June 2008       --    
2017        June 2020       --    

Other Tenuta di Ghizzano's wines 


Wine List



