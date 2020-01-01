|
Colli di Scandiano e Canossa Malvasia Graniers 2019
Colli di Scandiano e Canossa (Emilia-Romagna)
Malvasia di Candia Aromatica
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and tangerine followed by aromas of pear, jasmine, broom and sage.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and tangerine.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 11%
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Eggs, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|June 2020