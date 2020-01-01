Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, apple and tangerine followed by aromas of pear, jasmine, broom and sage.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing hint of sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method.


