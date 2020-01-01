Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Reggiano Lambrusco Spumante Rosato Cadelvento 2019, Venturini Baldini (Italy)

Reggiano Lambrusco Spumante Rosato Cadelvento 2019

Venturini Baldini (Italy)

Reggiano (Emilia-Romagna)
Lambrusco Sorbara, Lambrusco Grasparossa
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Reggiano (Emilia-Romagna)
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dog rose followed by aromas of strawberry, tangerine, cyclamen, blueberry, plum and pomegranate.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Produced with the long Charmat method.

Alcohol: 12%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Fish and mushroom soups

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

June 2020


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Venturini Baldini's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in June?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Do you decant an aged wine before serving?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What should restaurants improve in wine service?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2020 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.