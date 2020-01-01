Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dog rose followed by aromas of strawberry, tangerine, cyclamen, blueberry, plum and pomegranate. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dog rose followed by aromas of strawberry, tangerine, cyclamen, blueberry, plum and pomegranate.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Produced with the long Charmat method. Produced with the long Charmat method.

