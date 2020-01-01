Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, grapefruit, broom, pineapple and honey. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, grapefruit, broom, pineapple and honey.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 30 months. Refermented in bottle on its lees for 30 months.

