|
Metodo Classico Brut 2015
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Pinot Nero (50%), Chardonnay (30%), Pinot Meunier (20%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, grapefruit, broom, pineapple and honey.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 30 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Fish and mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|June 2020