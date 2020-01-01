Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, hawthorn and apple followed by aromas of grapefruit, pear, pineapple, honey and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.

Aged in steel tanks.


