|
Il Ghizzano Bianco 2019
(Tuscany)
|
Vermentino (50%), Trebbiano Toscano (30%), Malvasia Bianca (20%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, hawthorn and apple followed by aromas of grapefruit, pear, pineapple, honey and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2020