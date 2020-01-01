Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Tralivio 2018, Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Tralivio 2018

Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score:

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, peach, broom, anise, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups and mushrooms, Stuffed pasta

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

June 2020


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002        Issue 14, December 2003       --    
2005        August 2007       --    
2006        May 2008       --    
2013        January 2016       --    
2015        August 2017       --    
2016        September 2018       --    
2017        December 2019       --    
2018        June 2020       --    

Other Sartarelli's wines 


Wine List



Download DiWineTaste
