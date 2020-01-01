|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Tralivio 2018
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, peach, broom, anise, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups and mushrooms, Stuffed pasta
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2020
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| Issue 14, December 2003
| --
|2005
|
| August 2007
| --
|2006
|
| May 2008
| --
|2013
|
| January 2016
| --
|2015
|
| August 2017
| --
|2016
|
| September 2018
| --
|2017
|
| December 2019
| --
|2018
|
| June 2020
| --