Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2017
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, apricot and medlar followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, plum, peach, noble rot, broom, pear jam, mango, chamomile, linden, saffron, honey and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2020
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| Issue 14, December 2003
| --
|2006
|
| May 2008
| --
|2013
|
| January 2016
| --
|2014
|
| August 2017
| --
|2015
|
| September 2018
| --
|2016
|
| December 2019
| --
|2017
|
| June 2020
| --