Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, apricot and medlar followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, plum, peach, noble rot, broom, pear jam, mango, chamomile, linden, saffron, honey and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, apricot and medlar followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, plum, peach, noble rot, broom, pear jam, mango, chamomile, linden, saffron, honey and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot and almond. Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot and almond.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

