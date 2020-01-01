Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Morellino di Scansano Bellamarsilia 2019, Poggioargentiera (Italy)

Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and rose followed by aromas of raspberry, violet, blueberry, blackberry, cyclamen and carnation.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

July 2020


