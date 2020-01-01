Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, leather, mace, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, leather, mace, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.

10 months in barrique, 10 months in bottle. 10 months in barrique, 10 months in bottle.

