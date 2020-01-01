|
Il 150 Verdeca Bianco 2019
Salento (Apulia)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, hawthorn, broom and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Fried fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|July 2020