Orvieto Noe dei Calanchi 2019
Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto, Trebbiano Toscano, Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, tangerine and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and tangerine.
5 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Fried fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|July 2020