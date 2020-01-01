Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, tangerine and plum. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, tangerine and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and tangerine. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and tangerine.

5 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.

