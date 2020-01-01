Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Simpotica 2015, Severino Garofano - Tenuta Monaci (Italy)

Simpotica 2015

Severino Garofano - Tenuta Monaci (Italy)

Salento (Apulia)
Negroamaro (90%), Montepulciano (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Salento (Apulia)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of prune, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of prune, blackberry and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

July 2020


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2003        March 2008       --    
2007        June 2015       --    
2015        July 2020       --    

Other Severino Garofano - Tenuta Monaci's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How do you judge the use of barrique producers make on their wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In what country are produced the best wines in the world?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2020 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.