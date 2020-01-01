|
Simpotica 2015
Salento (Apulia)
Negroamaro (90%), Montepulciano (10%)
Red Wine
Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of prune, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of prune, blackberry and black cherry.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|July 2020
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
|2003
|
| March 2008
--
|2007
|
| June 2015
--
|2015
|
| July 2020
--