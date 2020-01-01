Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of tangerine, hawthorn, broom and medlar.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

4 months in steel tanks.


