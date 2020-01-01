|
Bianca dei Censi 2019
(Apulia)
|
Greco (50%), Trebbiano Toscano (50%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of tangerine, hawthorn, broom and medlar.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|August 2020