|
Il 150 Fiano Bianco 2019
(Apulia)
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum and honey.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|August 2020