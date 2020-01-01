|
Il Mamaà Brut
(Apulia)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of tangerine, broom, peach and pineapple.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and tangerine.
Fermented in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|August 2020