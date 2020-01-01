Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of strawberry, pomegranate, cyclamen and peach. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of strawberry, pomegranate, cyclamen and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

3 months in steel tanks. 3 months in steel tanks.

