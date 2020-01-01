|
Il 150 Susumaniello Rosato 2019
(Apulia)
Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of strawberry, pomegranate, cyclamen and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
August 2021