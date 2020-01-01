Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum jam, black cherry jam and blackberry jam followed by aromas of dried violet, carob, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finis with flavors of plum jam, black cherry jam and blackberry jam.

6 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


