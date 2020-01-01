Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citron, apple and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, broom, banana, sage, ginger and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of citron, apple and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


