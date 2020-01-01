Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Colli di Luni Bianco Gladius 2019, Cantine Federici - La Baia del Sole (Italy)

Colli di Luni Bianco Gladius 2019

Cantine Federici - La Baia del Sole (Italy)

Colli di Luni (Liguria)
Vermentino (45%), Trebbiano Toscano (36%), Malvasia Bianca (11%), Albarola (8%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Colli di Luni (Liguria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citron, apple and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, broom, banana, sage, ginger and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of citron, apple and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Legume soups, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

September 2020


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In what country are produced the best wines in the world?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
How do you judge the use of barrique producers make on their wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in September?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2020 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.