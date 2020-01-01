Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, pineapple, broom, jasmine, mint and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and almond.

Aged in steel tanks.


