Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, black currant, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, leather, licorice, pink pepper, menthol and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

18 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.


