Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, black currant, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, carob, coffee, licorice, leather, mace, menthol and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, black currant, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, carob, coffee, licorice, leather, mace, menthol and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

Produced with dried grapes. 18 months in barrique. Produced with dried grapes. 18 months in barrique.

