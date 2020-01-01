Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, broom and peach followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, passion fruit, hawthorn, broom, chamomile, tangerine, plum, mint, almond and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, broom and peach followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, passion fruit, hawthorn, broom, chamomile, tangerine, plum, mint, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and passion fruit. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and passion fruit.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

