Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Binomio 2015, La Valentina (Italy)

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, black currant, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

15 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

September 2020


