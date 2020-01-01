Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, bell pepper, cocoa, tobacco, rosemary, cinchona, rhubarb, cigar box, licorice, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

14 months in barrique.


