|
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore Spelt 2019
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, blueberry, pomegranate, plum, peach and anise.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Legume soups, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|September 2020