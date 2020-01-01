Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore Spelt 2019, La Valentina (Italy)

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Montepulciano
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score:   Wine of the Sun - Good Value Wine (since January 2004)

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, blueberry, pomegranate, plum, peach and anise.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

4 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Legume soups, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

September 2020


