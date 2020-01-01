Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, blueberry, pomegranate, plum, peach and anise. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, blueberry, pomegranate, plum, peach and anise.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

