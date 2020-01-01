Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of pineapple, bread crust, pear, yeast, hawthorn, praline, butter, broom and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.

The base wine ages in cask for 6 months. Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for 24 months.


