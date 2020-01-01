Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Metodo Classico Extra Brut Giulio F. 56 2017, Cantine Federici - La Baia del Sole (Italy)

Vermentino
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of pineapple, bread crust, pear, yeast, hawthorn, praline, butter, broom and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.

The base wine ages in cask for 6 months. Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for 24 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish, Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

September 2020


