Intense straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, grapefruit and plum followed by aromas of pear, banana, acacia, hawthorn, linden, flint and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, grapefruit and plum followed by aromas of pear, banana, acacia, hawthorn, linden, flint and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, grapefruit and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, grapefruit and plum.

7 months part in steel tanks and part in barrique, 5 months in bottle. 7 months part in steel tanks and part in barrique, 5 months in bottle.

