|
Sicilia Bianco Vigna di Gabri 2018
(Sicily)
|
Ansonica, Catarratto Bianco Lucido, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, grapefruit and plum followed by aromas of pear, banana, acacia, hawthorn, linden, flint and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, grapefruit and plum.
7 months part in steel tanks and part in barrique, 5 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Legume soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2020