|
Verdicchio di Matelica Meridia 2017
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pear, peach, broom, anise, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
15 months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2020