Valle d'Aosta Petite Arvine Fleur Vigna Devin-Ros 2018
(Vallée d'Aoste)
Petite Arvine
| White Wine
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruits, plum and broom followed by aromas of medlar, apple, hawthorn, pear, peach and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.
9 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|November 2020
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| December 2015
| --
|2018
|
| November 2020
| --