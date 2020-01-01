Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruits, plum and broom followed by aromas of medlar, apple, hawthorn, pear, peach and pineapple. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruits, plum and broom followed by aromas of medlar, apple, hawthorn, pear, peach and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

9 months in steel tanks. 9 months in steel tanks.

