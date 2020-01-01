Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of plum, bread crust, hawthorn, broom and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and almond.

Produced with the long Charmat method. Refermented in closed tank and aged in its lees for 6 months.


