|
Verdicchio di Matelica Spumante Extra Brut Cuvée Nadir 2017
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of plum, bread crust, hawthorn, broom and almond.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and almond.
Produced with the long Charmat method. Refermented in closed tank and aged in its lees for 6 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Mushroom soups, Stewed Pasta with fish, Mushroom soups, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy productsfish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2020