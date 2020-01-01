|
Valle d'Aosta Rosé 2019
(Vallée d'Aoste)
Petit Rouge, Pinot Nero
| Rose Wine
|Score:
Pale cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of blueberry, peach, melon, plum and tangerine.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.
2 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Meat appetizers, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Vegetable soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|November 2020