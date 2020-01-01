Pale cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of blueberry, peach, melon, plum and tangerine.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.

2 months in steel tanks.


