Doré, Les Crêtes (Italy)

Doré

Les Crêtes (Italy)

(Vallée d'Aoste)
n.d.
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Vallée d'Aoste)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and apricot followed by aromas of yellow rose, lychee, pear, apple, banana, citrus fruit peel, lavender, candied fruits, honey and sage.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apricot and lychee.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Fruit tarts, Confectionery, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

November 2020


