|
Valpolicella Classico Cuvée XVII 2019
Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvinone, Corvina (80%), Merlot (10%), Rondinella, Croatina (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, rose and raspberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
Aged in steel and cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|November 2020