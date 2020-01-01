Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried rose followed by aromas of dried violet, pomegranate, raspberry, carob, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, flint, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and pomegranate.

14 months in barrique, at least 10 months in bottle.


