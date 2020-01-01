|
Soave Classico Cuvée XX 2019
Soave (Veneto)
|
Garganega (80%), Chardonnay (15%), Trebbiano di Soave (5%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow color and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of pear, plum, hawthorn and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
Aged in steel and cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Vegetable soups, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2020