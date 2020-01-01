Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
Soave Classico Cuvée XX 2019, Guerrieri Rizzardi (Italy)

Soave Classico Cuvée XX 2019

Guerrieri Rizzardi (Italy)

Soave (Veneto)
Garganega (80%), Chardonnay (15%), Trebbiano di Soave (5%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Soave (Veneto)
Brilliant straw yellow color and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of pear, plum, hawthorn and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel and cement tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Fish appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Vegetable soups, Eggs, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

November 2020


