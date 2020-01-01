Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
×
Verdicchio di Matelica Riserva Cambrugiano 2017, Belisario (Italy)

Verdicchio di Matelica Riserva Cambrugiano 2017

Belisario (Italy)

Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score:

Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, broom, chamomile, peach, medlar, grapefruit, honey, rosemary and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.

A small part ages for 12 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

November 2020


