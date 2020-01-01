Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, broom, chamomile, peach, medlar, grapefruit, honey, rosemary and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, broom, chamomile, peach, medlar, grapefruit, honey, rosemary and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.

A small part ages for 12 months in barrique. A small part ages for 12 months in barrique.

