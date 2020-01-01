|
Verdicchio di Matelica Riserva Cambrugiano 2017
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, broom, chamomile, peach, medlar, grapefruit, honey, rosemary and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.
A small part ages for 12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| Issue 18, April 2004
|
|2017
|
| November 2020
| --