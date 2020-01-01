|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Ergo Sum Mirizzi 2016
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and almond followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, peach, medlar, broom, bergamot, anise, saffron, linden, honey and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with very long flavors of apple, plum and almond.
12 months in cement tanks, 48 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2020