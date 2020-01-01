Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, citron, passion fruit, plum, grapefruit, broom, butter, croissant, hazelnut, praline, mineral and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finis with very long flavors of banana, apple and citron.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


