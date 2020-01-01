|
Valle d'Aosta Chardonnay Cuvée Bois 2018
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, citron, passion fruit, plum, grapefruit, broom, butter, croissant, hazelnut, praline, mineral and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finis with very long flavors of banana, apple and citron.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| October 2011
| --
|2013
|
| December 2015
| --
|2015
|
| December 2017
| --
|2018
|
| November 2020
| --