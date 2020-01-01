|
Verdicchio di Matelica 2019
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom, peach, grapefruit and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Vegetable puddings, Dairy products, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| November 2016
| --
|2019
|
| December 2020
| --