Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom, peach, grapefruit and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, broom, peach, grapefruit and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

