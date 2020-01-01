|
Marche Rosso 2018
(Marches)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Merlot (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with meat, Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| November 2016
| --
|2018
|
| December 2020
| --