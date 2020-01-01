|
Vocabolo Rosso 2018
(Marches)
|
Merlot (40%), Petit Verdot (40%), Sangiovese (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, chocolate and hints of vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
Merlot and Petit Verdot ages in barrique for 12 months, Sangiovese aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| November 2016
| --
|2018
|
| December 2020
| --