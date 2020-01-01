Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, chocolate and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

Merlot and Petit Verdot ages in barrique for 12 months, Sangiovese aged in steel tanks.


