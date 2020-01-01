Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
Principe Lotario Metodo Classico Rosé Brut 2009, Fontanavecchia (Italy)

Fontanavecchia (Italy)

(Campania)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, blackberry, hazelnut, raspberry, tangerine, cyclamen, apple and flint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and plum.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2020


