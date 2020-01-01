Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, blackberry, hazelnut, raspberry, tangerine, cyclamen, apple and flint.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and plum.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.


