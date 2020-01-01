|
Verdicchio di Matelica Egos 2019
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pear followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, plum, chamomile, citrus fruits, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Fish appetizers, Risotto with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2020