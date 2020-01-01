Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of pear, hazelnut, plum, hawthorn, citrus fruits and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


