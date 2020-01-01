|
Falanghina del Sannio Taburno 2019
Sannio (Campania)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of pear, hazelnut, plum, hawthorn, citrus fruits and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| April 2016
| --
|2019
|
| December 2020
| --