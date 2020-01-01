Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black currant followed by aromas of black cherry, dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, graphite, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black currant followed by aromas of black cherry, dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, graphite, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black currant.

18 months in barrique. 18 months in barrique.

