Orazio 2012
(Campania)
Aglianico (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon (40%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black currant followed by aromas of black cherry, dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, graphite, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black currant.
18 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|December 2020
