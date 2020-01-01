Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, black pepper, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

48 months in barrique and cask, at least 6 months in bottle.


