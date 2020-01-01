Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, hazelnut, dried apricot, honey, pineapple, butter, mineral and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, hazelnut, dried apricot, honey, pineapple, butter, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for 6 months in barrique. 12 months in bottle. Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for 6 months in barrique. 12 months in bottle.

