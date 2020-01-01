|
Falanghina del Sannio Taburno Facetus 2015
Sannio (Campania)
|
Pale golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, hazelnut, dried apricot, honey, pineapple, butter, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
Aged in steel tanks. A small part ages for 6 months in barrique. 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat, Broiled fish, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2020