Torgiano Rosso Riserva Rubesco Vigna Monticchio 2015, Lungarotti (Italy)

Torgiano Rosso Riserva Rubesco Vigna Monticchio 2015

Lungarotti (Italy)

Torgiano Rosso Riserva (Umbria)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Torgiano Rosso Riserva (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, blackberry, cinnamon, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

12 months in cask and barrique, 3 years in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

February 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2001        Issue 44, September 2006       --    
2003        May 2009       --    
2005        December 2010       --    
2006        June 2012       --    
2007        September 2014       --    
2015        February 2021       --    

