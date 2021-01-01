|
Torgiano Rosso Riserva Rubesco Vigna Monticchio 2015
Torgiano Rosso Riserva (Umbria)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, blackberry, cinnamon, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
12 months in cask and barrique, 3 years in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2021
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| Issue 44, September 2006
| --
|2003
|
| May 2009
| --
|2005
|
| December 2010
| --
|2006
|
| June 2012
| --
|2007
|
| September 2014
| --
|2015
|
| February 2021
| --